Adaptive Social Media System
Dear Users,
We have some exciting news for you all: a Quiz Contest!
There will be some questions related to the xHumanity project and participants who are able to answer the quiz correctly and as quickly as possible will be rewarded for it.
We will be running the Contest live on our Official Telegram Group ( https://t.me/xHumanityofficial ) - this Sunday, September 06. The quiz consists of 12 questions and for each question there are 10 minutes allocated for you to find the correct answer. The quiz will run for 2 hours (120 minutes).
The first person to complete the quiz correctly will be rewarded 10 USD worth of tokens. Also, participants will 3 have lives, so when they give 3 incorrect answers, they are disqualified.
If any questions are left unanswered, they will be skipped after 10 minutes and the next question within the quiz will be displayed.
Best Regards,
xHumanity Team